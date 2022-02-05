Portion of King Street closed ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said King Street South is closed between Erb Street and William Street in Waterloo.
Police announced the closure in a tweet, less than an hour ahead of the "Freedom Convoy" scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday at Waterloo Town Square.
On Friday, Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin said police have been monitoring rallies around the province, and are aware of "several potentially planned rallies" this weekend in Waterloo Region.
"While the WRPS respects the democratic right to peaceful assembly and protest, we will not tolerate any acts, threats of violence and/or any unlawful behaviour that jeopardizes the safety of our community," Larkin said in a Friday press release.
As a result of the scheduled gatherings, the City of Waterloo has temporarily closed the outdoor ice rink at Uptown Public Square to "manage the number of people in the area."
