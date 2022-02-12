Portion of King Street closed again in Uptown Waterloo: WRPS

King Street South has been closed between Erb Street and William Street in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police confirmed the closure in a tweet posted at 10:40 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURE:



King Street South is closed between Erb Street and William Street in Waterloo.



Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/UOs7XDAKNM — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 12, 2022

The same stretch of roadway was closed to traffic last Saturday, less than an hour ahead of the scheduled "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in Waterloo Town Square.

In a statement released on Friday, Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin said police "continue to monitor demonstrations locally, and, this weekend will have an enhanced police presence through the Region to ensure the safety and security of all community members."

Last weekend's protest against COVID-19 mandates was met by a group of local advocates supporting the restrictions currently put in place.

The protest remained peaceful, with both sides respecting everyone's right to free speech.