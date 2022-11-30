Portion of Highway 6 closed near Fergus

A portion of Highway 6 just north of Fergus has been closed due to a damaged hydro pole.

On Wednesday just before 1 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Highway 6 has been closed between Sideroad 18 and Sideroad 19.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Centre Wellington Hydro is on the scene, according to OPP.

This story will be updated.