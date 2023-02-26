Portable toilet intentionally set on fire: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking into what they believe is a case of arson involving a portable toilet.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street and Water Street in Cambridge around 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the fire from the portable toilet spread to the wall and roof of a building and caused damage.

The fire was able to be put out and no one was hurt.

Police believe the fire was set intentionally and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call WRPS (519-570-9777) or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477, waterloocrimestoppers.com).