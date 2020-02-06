KITCHENER -- A Port Dover woman and her husband are among the thousands being quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Health officials in Japan said Thursday that 10 more passengers on the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus, including two Canadians.

This brings the total number of passengers infected with coronavirus to 20.

Port Dover resident Rosemarie Yerex told CTV News that she and her husband have been locked away inside their room for nearly two days.

"We are getting a little cabin fever, but at least we are in an outside cabin so we have a balcony and some light. I really feel for those passengers on board here who are in an inside cabin."

All 20 of the infected passengers have been transported to a hospital in Yokohama, a port city outside Tokyo.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority,” Princess Cruises said in a statement. “We continue to work closely with the Japan Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our guests.”

Yerex says that those onboard have been assessed by local medical professionals.

"The Japanese came on board and they started doing all of the testing, which took pretty much all night and most of the following day," she said.

In the meantime, Yerex says that the cruise ship staff have been doing a good job of keeping the passengers in the loop on the latest developments.

"The captain was definitely keeping us informed as when it happened, this is what’s going on, this is what we are going to do. So, they were very good at trying to keep us informed," she explained.

Despite the situation, Yerex said she’s not worried about the coronavirus.

“I’m really not concerned that much, simply because when you look at it statistically, more people die annually from the flu than this,” she said.

The cruise ship is also providing free internet as the quarantine continues so that passengers can stay in touch with loved ones.

Over 3,700 people are currently quarantined aboard the ship, 251 of the passengers are Canadian.