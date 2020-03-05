Greg and Rose Yerex tested positive for COVID-19 on a cruise ship, were cleared by public health, but are playing it safe at their Port Dover home.

The couple is choosing to self-isolate after spending two weeks in isolation aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship and another two weeks in hospital.

“We’re doing much better since we walked in our door,” said Rose.

Their vacation was almost over in February when they learned another passenger had been infected with COVID-19.

They were confined to their cabins, both showed no symptoms despite testing positive, and were taken to hospital as other Canadians were flown back home.

“It feels like you’re defeated,” said Greg. “You’re in a foreign country, you don’t speak the language, you don’t eat the diet, and you’re in a hospital to boot. At some point you go ‘maybe I’ll never get home again.’

“I could not have done it without Rose. I would have been a mental basket case I’m sure.”

The Yerex’s tested negative for the virus and returned home Wednesday night.

They say their choice to self-isolate is for the safety of their community.

“We’ve got everything we need that can be delivered to us,” said Greg. “Our son lives in the upper part of the house so he’s volunteered to do any shopping and anything we need to do.”

He adds that their small community has stepped up to help them until they step outside.