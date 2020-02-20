KITCHENER -- As dozens of Canadians fly home after being quarantined on a cruise ship, nearly 50 tested positive for COVID-19 and are being moved to a hospital in Japan.

A husband and wife from Port Dover are among the 47 Canadians diagnosed with the virus.

Greg Yerex tested positive for COVID-19 before Rose and faced the risk of being separated before Rose was later diagnosed.

The two and the other passengers were taken off the ship and travelled by bus to a medical centre where they are receiving treatment.

Rose says that even though they tested positive, they aren’t showing any signs of symptoms.

“This particular wing that we’re in is just for the group of us that fit the category of being positive for the virus but asymptomatic,” she said. “So as long as we wear our masks we can actually leave the room.”

The other 209 Canadians on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who have been cleared will be boarding a flight home.

They will depart Tokyo at 3 a.m. and arrive at a Canadian Forces base in Trenton at 1:30 a.m. on Friday. They will spend another 14 days in isolation.