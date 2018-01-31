Featured
Porn, video games, hats stolen in break-in
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 1:23PM EST
Somebody broke into a home in Delhi and stole items including “a large quantity of pornographic materials,” police say.
The break-in was reported early Wednesday morning. It is believed to have happened sometime between Monday and Wednesday.
Norfolk County OPP say Xbox games, hats and tools were stolen in addition to the porn.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.