ST. CLEMENTS -- A popular farm near St. Clements, known for its pumpkin patch every fall, is closing its doors for good.

Nauman’s farm is closing permanently after selling pumpkins for more than 21 years.

Owner Hugh Nauman told CTV News the decision to close is not related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He says it’s a partly personal decision.

“My children are both great and wonderful and helped all the years here,” he says. “They’re not interested. They have other careers. So that’s one issue.”

He goes on to explain that while his wife might retire, he’s still undecided.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do but I’m not going to sit and watch TV,” he says.

However, some of the tradition of the farm will continue.

The pumpkin portion of the business is moving to Benjamin Tree Farm, which is just down the road.

The farm property has been sold to neighbours of Nauman.