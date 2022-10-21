Poppy Project featuring 3,000 flowers returns to Wellesley

Following a successful year in 2021, the Wellesley Township Poppy Project is back ahead of Remembrance Day.

Last year, knitted and crocheted poppies could be seen draped on the lawn of the township offices on Lobsinger line.

Those flowers can be seen again this year, but the committee has added another installment of the display.

“This year we’re placing twelve flower boxes on the bridges in Wellesley Village on Queen’s Bush Road and Nafziger Road,” said Barb Nowak, leader of the campaign.

She added this project is a group effort.

“We had a work party last week, and we attached the hand-made poppies. People knitted and crocheted hundreds of poppies so that we could use them to display remembrance to honour veterans.”

A Poppy display on Nafziger Bridge in Wellesley. (Chris Thomson/CTV News Kitchener)

This year, the displays will feature roughly 3,000 poppies, with 1,200 donated by community members.

“We had a lot of people contribute poppies, but also contribute their time. If they didn’t make poppies, they came out to start tying them on,” added Nowak.

Despite solely wanting to spread awareness about veteran’s services, for Nowak and other members involved in the project, there is also a personal connection.

“All of us on our Wellesley Township Poppy Project Committee have a connection to a veteran. My dad served in WW2 in the Algonquin Regiment. He was a POW,” said Nowak.

Beth Schlueter is on the committee, and her family has deep ties to the project.

“I had a young uncle, 21, who was killed in the liberation, but he also had two other brothers in service. I also had two other uncles as well, so we need to continue to remember,” she said.

Schlueter added that all she wants is for people to remember the service that veterans provided.

“If this inspires other groups, so much the better. I did have a phone call last night from another person outside of this area that wants to start this type of project in her community, so it’s spreading.’”

The campaign began last year to highlight the 100th anniversary of wearing a poppy as a symbol of remembrance. Many cities across Ontario participated in the initiative, including Cambridge.

The displays this year will stay up until Nov. 12.