Pop-up third dose clinic opening in Waterloo Sunday

Region of Waterloo Public Health has partnered with the Red Cross to offer third doses at a pop-up clinic at 99 Regina St. South in Waterloo starting Sunday.

The clinic will run from Jan. 2 to 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shots are available by appointment only.

We partnered with @RedCrossOntario to add more third dose vaccines in Waterloo Region! A pop up clinic on 99 Regina Street South in Waterloo will start administering shots this Sunday. Bookings for this clinic will open at noon today. Read more: https://t.co/Yq4HeKE9J5 pic.twitter.com/ccZRcz9OaA — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) December 29, 2021

The clinic will offer a total of 1,400 additional appointments.

“The Canadian Red Cross is pleased to support the Region of Waterloo and provide additional vaccination appointments in the community,” said Tanya Elliott, vice-president, Ontario at the Canadian Red Cross, in a news release. “The Red Cross continues to build its capacity to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine across Ontario.”

More than 122,000 booster doses have been administered in Waterloo Region to date.