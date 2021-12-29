Pop-up third dose clinic opening in Waterloo Sunday
Region of Waterloo Public Health has partnered with the Red Cross to offer third doses at a pop-up clinic at 99 Regina St. South in Waterloo starting Sunday.
The clinic will run from Jan. 2 to 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shots are available by appointment only.
The clinic will offer a total of 1,400 additional appointments.
“The Canadian Red Cross is pleased to support the Region of Waterloo and provide additional vaccination appointments in the community,” said Tanya Elliott, vice-president, Ontario at the Canadian Red Cross, in a news release. “The Red Cross continues to build its capacity to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine across Ontario.”
More than 122,000 booster doses have been administered in Waterloo Region to date.