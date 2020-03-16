KITCHENER -- Mobile Pop-Up Nutrition Breaks will begin in Waterloo Region on Monday, providing free, healthy snacks for school children during the COVID-19 closures.

Each morning a program start-time and location will be posted on the Nutrition for Learning website and social media at 8 a.m.

Today's Pop Up Snack

Locations

Preston School at 9:00 am

Coronation at 9:30 am

Ryerson 10:30 am

Elgin 11:00 am

St. Anne 11:30 am

Stewart Avenue at 12 noon

Chalmers at 12:30 pm



For more information https://t.co/hIfzG6k5xy pic.twitter.com/an8F77oLzJ — NutritionforLearning (@Nutrition4Learn) March 16, 2020

The organization’s van will be offering free snacks, yogurt, granola bars and cheese strings for school kids at the specified meet points.

Nutrition for Learning says that the program will be monitored daily and follow public health directives.

“We know our donors want us to be there for the students and we know how important it is to ensure our community overall safety first, as well as our staff, the kids, and the food. All the items we would distribute will be sealed and handled safely. We just want to get out to the kids,” said Mary D’Alton at Nutrition for Learning.

Some of the social distancing tactics include meeting kids at the end of their driveway or walkway, and not allowing congregating around the vehicle.