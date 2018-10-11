

CTV Kitchener





A polling station for people without fixed addresses was set up in Kitchener on Thursday.

The station was located at St. John’s Kitchen in the Working Centre and another one at the Ray of Hope.

It took six years to make the project happen.

“This is a space of welcome, inclusion and non-judgement for this population,” said Tom Friesen, an outreach worker at St. John’s.

Many polling stations are set up in schools or churches, where some people experiencing homelessness have undergone trauma.

Some people who voted at the St. John’s location were voting for the first time in a decade, and others for the first time ever.