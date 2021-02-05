KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating two separate dumpster fires in Waterloo to determine whether or not they are related.

Police and Waterloo Fire officials responded to the first fire in the area of King Street North and Hickory Street West around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday around 1:15 a.m. they were called to another dumpster fire in the area of Columbia Street West and Hazel Street.

Police say each fire is being investigated independently, but investigators are still trying to determine if they're related, and whether they were accidentally or intentionally set.

Officers are reminding the public to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

Anyone with dash cam or surveillance footage of either incident is being asked to contact police.