Police watchdog investigating after officer fires anti-riot weapon at man in Brantford

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Brantford police officer fired an anti-riot weapon (ARWEN) at a man on Tuesday.

In a media release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the 39-year-old man was not seriously injured, but the unit is required to launch an investigation whenever an officer discharges a firearm.

Sometimes called “less-lethal” weapons, anti-riot weapons can fire munitions including rubber bullets, tear gas cartridges or smoke rounds.

According to the SIU, on Tuesday afternoon, Brantford police received a call from someone who said a man had threatened to harm him while in Gilkison Flats Park.

Officers were dispatched to the area and located a person of interest near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Gilkison Street.

“When the man refused to remove his hands, an officer deployed his ARWEN and the man was struck,” the SIU said in the release.

It did not immediately clarify where the man was told to remove his hands from when asked.

Meanwhile another officer fired a conductive energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser, at the man, the SIU said.

He was apprehended and taken to hospital.

The SIU said three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.