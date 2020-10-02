KITCHENER -- Ontario's police watchdog has terminated its investigation into the June 30 arrest of a Guelph man.

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit, Guelph police officers saw the 32-year-old man, who was already under investigation, make a "drug-related transaction" in a plaza parking lot.

When the man tried to flee, the officers arrested him.

"The following day, the GPS contacted the SIU to report that the man had apparently suffered a facial laceration and broken nose in the course of his arrest," the SIU release said in part.

The SIU then began investigating.

"Regrettably, as the man has refused to make himself available for an SIU interview or authorize the release of his medical records, the nature and extent of his injuries are as yet unconfirmed," said SIU Director Joseph Martino in the release.

"On the aforementioned-record, I am satisfied that the SIU’s investigation ought to be discontinued at this time. I am loath to proceed with an investigation on the basis of second-hand information regarding the SIU’s jurisdiction where first-hand information is readily available but simply not forthcoming from the complainant."

Martino said that there is insufficient information to establish a "serious injury," which is part of the SIU's mandate to investigate, and as such the matter does not fall into its jurisdiction.