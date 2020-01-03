KITCHENER -- Police are warning of the dangers of sexting after a young girl shared sexually explicit photos of herself online.

Last month, OPP say they were contacted by a concerned parent in Norfolk County that found out their daughter had shared sexually explicit images using an app on her cellphone.

The identity of the recipient of the photos is still unknown at this time, and it’s unclear what app was used to share the photos.

In a news release, OPP say that they are concerned for the safety of those involved, and they want to raise awareness of the issue.

“Porn culture is becoming pop culture,” stated a news release by OPP. “Teens need to realize the long and short term dangers of sending out photographs of themselves.”

While online activity can often be difficult to determine, police are urging parents to have frank discussions with their kids about their actions.

“Explain that the images can often end up somewhere they may not want them to be,” reads the release. “Be prepared to offer them some information about who they can turn to if they need help.”

Those resources include police, as well as the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, which is a national charitable organization dedicated to the personal safety of children.

The centre also has a tip line to report online sexual exploitation called Cybertip.ca.

Police are also using the incident to remind the public that there are criminal ramifications for anyone who distributes child pornography.