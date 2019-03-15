

CTV Kitchener





Police are warning the public to be vigilant after receiving three reports of a man approaching people in Guelph.

The first incident happened on March 9 at around 10 p.m.

A woman was reportedly walking on University of Guelph property when she was approached by a man in an older red or burgundy sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. He allegedly tried to convince her to get into the vehicle.

Another incident was reported on March 13 at around 4:30 p.m. A man says he was walking on Willow Road near the Hanlon Parkway when he was approached in the same manner.

The driver of that vehicle, an older white Dodge Caravan with tinted windows, tried to get the pedestrian to get into his vehicle as well.

The following day, a teen girl says she was followed by a man on foot in the area of Goodwin Drive.

In all three cases, the suspect was described as East Indian with an average build, between 30 and 50 years old with short black hair and some facial hair.

Anyone with information relating to these cases is asked to contact police.

Police advise anyone who is approached in a similar situation to continue walking, not to communicate with the person and to get to a safe place as quickly as possible.