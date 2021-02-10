Advertisement
Police warn of scammers posing as WRPS
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 5:24PM EST
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are warning the public of fraudsters pretending to be officers in emails and phone calls.
In a tweet, officials said people should stop, pause and think before sending any personal information or money to people.
They added fraudsters will often try to disguise or spoof numbers and emails for financial gain.