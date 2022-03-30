Police warn of potential fake bylaw officer in North Dumfries

Waterloo regional police are warning the public that someone may be impersonating a bylaw officer after a break-in at the North Dumfries Community Complex.

In a media release, police said a navy blue bylaw jacket with “Municipal Enforcement Officer” written on the back was taken during the incident. The jacket also has a North Dumfries Township Enforcement Officer patch on each shoulder.

Police issued a similar warning in mid-February, after they said another bylaw officer’s uniform may have been stolen during a break-in in Kitchener.

In the incident in North Dumfries, police said they received a report of a break and enter at the community complex on Greenfield Road around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sometime between 9:45 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. that day, a suspect gained access to a locker and stole the bylaw jacket, police said.

“If you have concerns about someone using police issued equipment improperly, you should ask for further identification or contact police dispatch at 911 to confirm the identity and presence of an officer at your location,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.