Police warn of multiple thefts reported in Waterloo Region townships

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is reminding residents in the area's townships to lock their vehicles, homes and other buildings with multiple thefts reported since the start of the year.

According to a news release, there have been seven residential break-and-enters, nine stolen vehicles and 11 thefts from vehicles in North Dumfries, Wilmot, Wellesley and Woolwich townships since the beginning of January.

Police said charges have been laid in four of the nine stolen vehicle incidents, along with in two break-and-enters.

Other incidents are under investigation and police anticipate more arrests and charges.

Officials added many of the stolen vehicles were left unlocked or unattended to warm up. They're reminding people not to leave vehicles unattended when keys are in the ignition, and to make sure valuables aren’t left in plain sight.

Residents should also keep their doors locked in their homes, even if they're in the building, along with locking any garages or sheds.

Any thefts should be reported to police so they can track criminal behaviour and identify suspects, police said.