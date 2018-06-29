

Police in Guelph say an item described as a “fake penis” was shown to two young girls as they walked to school.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Royal City Park. Police officers responded but did not find the man, who was reported to have been riding a red bicycle.

The man is described as being white and likely in his 40s. Police say he is “slightly heavier” and has dirty blonde hair “to the bottom of his ears.” Thursday morning, he was said to have been wearing a navy blue sweater, black shorts and a blue baseball hat which may have had a Toronto Maple Leafs logo or other white writing on it.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7137 or call Crime Stoppers.