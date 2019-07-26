

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating a report of a "suspicious" man who approached a young girl in Waterloo.

They say the child was playing alone in the area of Northlake Drive on Thursday.

The man came up to her around 7:30 p.m., though police say his intentions are not yet known.

He’s been described as white, between 5'11 and 6'0 tall, with brown or grey hair, He was also wearing a yellow shirt and long shorts.

Police are reminding parents to be cautious when supervising their children and to immediately call police regarding suspicious interactions.