Police want to talk to man who was allegedly filming at Guelph splash pad

Guelph police are investigating after a woman reported a man was filming at a west-end splash pad on Wednesday.

The woman said she was walking near the splash pad in the Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent area around 3:30 p.m.

As she was walking near the splash pad, she noticed a man sitting on a nearby rock.

A few minutes later, she walked by again, and stopped to talk to two girls who were approximately 13 to 14-years-old.

The woman said while she was speaking to the girls, she noticed the man appeared to be filming them with a small red digital camera.

She said she confronted the man who told her he had been filming the splash pad in general, not the girls. He then walked away.

The man is described as a six-foot white man in his mid-30s with short black hair. At the time, he was wearing a mostly white tie-died spotted tee-shirt and a grey and black ball cap with the word Lubricants written on it. He was also carrying a dark-coloured backpack.