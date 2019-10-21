

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





Police are trying to identify a man who tried to get a student from Listowel District Secondary School into his vehicle.

It happened Monday morning as the student was walking on Albert Avenue North near Main Street.

The man drove up in an olive-coloured newer model sedan, or possibly a hatchback, and asked the student if they wanted a ride.

When the student did not respond the man drove away.

In a letter to parents, Principal Kim Crawford said that the incident was immediately reported to North Perth OPP.

They are now asking the public to help identify the driver.

He’s described as being older and having grey hair.

The license plate number is not known.

OPP are also reminding parents to talk to their children about their personal safety.