Police want to question man who was following young girl
Police are asking anyone who recognizes this man to give them a call. (Courtesy: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 22, 2018 1:13PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man who was reportedly acting suspicious in a St. Jacobs store on September 9.
They say the man was seen following a young girl in a Walmart on Farmers Market Road.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.