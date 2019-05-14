

CTV Kitchener





Auxiliary officers and volunteers with Waterloo Regional Police Service were recognized on Tuesday evening.

“We’re here to celebrate the contributions of our auxiliary, our ceremonial band and our chorus,” explained Insp. Mark Crowell.

These members take part in a variety of events throughout the year, including parades and community celebrations.

Tuesday’s event was part of Police Week. It began with a uniform inspection as they swore in new members and volunteers.

At this year's event, 18 new auxiliary officers were welcomed to the force.

Last year, 220 volunteer members donated more than 50,000 hours to the service.

The recognition event acknowledged their accomplishments in giving back to their community.