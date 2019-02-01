

CTV Kitchener





A four-vehicle crash has closed the Highway 85 southbound flyover to Highway 8 eastbound.

Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed that a Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicle was involved in the crash.

Two people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

OPP say it's not known when the road will reopen.

The cause of the crash had not yet been determined.