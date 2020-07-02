KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service says their drone is being deployed to assist with an "ongoing investigation" in Woolwich.

In a tweet, the remotely piloted vehicle (RPV) team says they were in the area of Sawmill Road and Kraft Drive.

Police tell CTV News that several officers are also in the area looking for an individual.

There is concern for the person's wellbeing, officials say.

The circumstances around the person's disappearance are not yet known.

Searches for missing people are one of the main uses of the RPV.

Police also use it to monitor large gatherings, collect evidence at crime scenes and for the reconstruction of crash scenes.

This is a developing story. More to come…