A man and woman have been arrested following a troublesome encounter with local officers.

Regional Police located the stolen vehicle on Davenport Road in Waterloo around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspects attempted to flee before officers initiated a tire deflation device.

The vehicle continued a short distance, hit a police cruiser, and then came to a stop.

The man and woman suspects have also been charged with possession stolen property.