Police use tire deflation device for stolen vehicle arrest
A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 11:46AM EDT
A man and woman have been arrested following a troublesome encounter with local officers.
Regional Police located the stolen vehicle on Davenport Road in Waterloo around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
The suspects attempted to flee before officers initiated a tire deflation device.
The vehicle continued a short distance, hit a police cruiser, and then came to a stop.
The man and woman suspects have also been charged with possession stolen property.