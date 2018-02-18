Featured
Police use spike belt to stop dangerous driver
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 3:27PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 18, 2018 3:41PM EST
A 52-year-old man from Woolwich Township is facing multiple charges connected to a police chase Saturday night.
OPP say the man was speeding and driving dangerously on Highway 8 in Clinton.
The driver didn’t stop for police and they say he was driving at more than double the posted speed limit.
A spike belt was used to bring the vehicle to a safe stop.
The driver was taken to hospital and later released.
Richard Dafoe has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, mischief over $5,000, resisting a police officer, and possession of methamphetamine.