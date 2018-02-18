

CTV Kitchener





A 52-year-old man from Woolwich Township is facing multiple charges connected to a police chase Saturday night.

OPP say the man was speeding and driving dangerously on Highway 8 in Clinton.

The driver didn’t stop for police and they say he was driving at more than double the posted speed limit.

A spike belt was used to bring the vehicle to a safe stop.

The driver was taken to hospital and later released.

Richard Dafoe has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, mischief over $5,000, resisting a police officer, and possession of methamphetamine.