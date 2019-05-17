

CTV Kitchener





It’s been a deadly start to the year on the roads with a number of fatal collisions in the area.

Police are ramping up safety efforts to keep aggressive drivers off the road as we head into the long weekend.

Regional police say that eight people have died in seven crashes so far in 2019.

Speed and impairment have been some of the leading factors behind those crashes, police say.

One impaired crash caused the death of Wilfrid Laurier University’s dean of students while she was walking on a Waterloo sidewalk.

The driver in that crash was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving with cannabis readily available.

In nearby Wellington County, police have already responded to 1,079 crashes since Jan. 1—only one of those has been fatal. That’s compared to last year, where in the same time police responded to 976 crashes.

To stop aggressive drivers, police have taken to the sky to watch for speeding, impairment and distracted driving.