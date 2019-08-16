

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





Brantford police say they have uncovered a large amount of fentanyl valued at about $11,500.

Officials have charged three men and two women with drug-related offences following the investigation.

Police entered a residence on North Park Street and executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

During the search, they say they also found crystal meth valued at about $350 and a large amount of cash.

Police have charged Mark Bray, 49, Danielle Curley, 43, and Jeremy Porter, 39, all from Brantford.

The names of the other two accused, a 38-year-old Paris woman and 18-year-old Brantford man, were not released.

They are facing charges related to the investigation and will appear in court at a later date.