Police trying to track down missing Guelph woman
Autumn Guthrie in an updated photo provided by Guelph Police.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 12:57PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 9, 2019 1:05PM EDT
They family of a missing Guelph woman say they’re concerned for her well-being.
Autumn Guthrie is prone to medical seizures and her family says she doesn’t have her medication.
The 28-year-old was last seen Saturday morning.
She’s described as 5’6, with a thin build and shoulder length straight brown hair.
Guthris also has a tattoo of her left foot and another on her left ring finger.
She was last seen wearing a khaki brown-green dress, brown purse, brown knapsack and possibly a yellow tote bag.
Police believe she may be in downtown Guelph.