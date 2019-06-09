

CTV Kitchener





They family of a missing Guelph woman say they’re concerned for her well-being.

Autumn Guthrie is prone to medical seizures and her family says she doesn’t have her medication.

The 28-year-old was last seen Saturday morning.

She’s described as 5’6, with a thin build and shoulder length straight brown hair.

Guthris also has a tattoo of her left foot and another on her left ring finger.

She was last seen wearing a khaki brown-green dress, brown purse, brown knapsack and possibly a yellow tote bag.

Police believe she may be in downtown Guelph.