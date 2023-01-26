Police trying to reunite stolen items with their rightful owners

Waterloo regional police are trying to reunite stolen items with their rightful owners.

A 19-year-old was arrested on Jan. 3 for a series of thefts in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Police say the items were taken from vehicles between Nov. 27 and Dec. 31 in the following neighbourhoods: Deer Ridge, Doon and Doon South, Idlewood, Pioneer Park and Kiwanis Park.

A large amount of stolen property was seized during the investigation.

Police say some of it remains unclaimed and they’ve exhausted efforts to locate their owners.

They’re asking anyone who was the victim of a theft before Jan. 3, 2023, in the neighbourhoods they’ve identified, to give them a call.

Police also shared photos of some of the goods in the hopes that the owners will come forward, adding that there will a process to verify ownership before any property can be collected.

Waterloo regional police can be contacted at 519-570-9777, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.