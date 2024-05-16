KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police trying to identify suspect in Waterloo robbery

    Waterloo Regional Police Service released two photos of a suspect they are trying to identify as part of a robbery investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Waterloo Regional Police Service released two photos of a suspect they are trying to identify as part of a robbery investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police have released two photos as part of a robbery investigation in Waterloo.

    Police say an unknown male entered a store in the King Street North and Northfield Drive West area on Wednesday around 11 p.m.

    The suspect demanded money from an employee and then took off.

    The employee was not hurt.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News