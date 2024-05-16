Police trying to identify suspect in Waterloo robbery
Waterloo regional police have released two photos as part of a robbery investigation in Waterloo.
Police say an unknown male entered a store in the King Street North and Northfield Drive West area on Wednesday around 11 p.m.
The suspect demanded money from an employee and then took off.
The employee was not hurt.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
London
-
Man pulled from King Street fire dies from injuries
A man who was pulled from a burning building in Old East Village on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, London police announced on Thursday.
-
Unique circumstances lead OPP to reveal name of 'homicide/suicide' victim
It’s been three months since 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe was found dead inside a home on Roberts Line in Central Elgin.
-
Delhi, Ont. company fined $117,500 following fatal workplace injury
A Delhi construction company has been fined $117,500 after a worker was killed on the job two years ago in Aylmer.
Windsor
-
Police seize over $250,000 in drugs, arrest 53-year-old man
Windsor police officers have arrested one suspect and seized over $250,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
-
By the numbers: Gordie Howe International Bridge
Just 26 metres is all that remains of bridge deck construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.
-
Erie Shores HealthCare adds new mammography machine and expanded services
Erie Shores HealthCare has announced the introduction of a new mammography machine capable of contrast-enhanced imaging.
Barrie
-
Possible hate crime under investigation in Barrie's south end
Police in Barrie are investigating a possible hate crime after reports of a vehicle fire in the city's south end.
-
Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
-
Family of man killed in Springwater hit-and-run speak out at sentencing hearing
Six months after being found guilty of a fatal hit and run in 2018 that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek in Springwater Township, Maimuna Baldeh heard from his grieving family, who told the court about the pain they've endured since that day.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Long lineups at Sudbury's landfill because of scale repairs
Repairing the scales at Sudbury’s main landfill site on The Kingsway is causing delays and long lineups for residents and businesses using the site to dispose of waste and trimmings.
-
Ottawa
-
Teen's death at McNabb Park in April deemed accidental
The Ottawa Police Service has closed its case into a suspicious death in a Centretown park last month, deeming it accidental.
-
OC Transpo will still not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
OC Transpo officials suggest it will be the summer before passengers begin riding the Trillium Line, with several hurdles still to clear before service begins on Ottawa's new north-south line.
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Toronto
-
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million – police alleged on Thursday.
-
17-year-old youth charged in shooting at Brampton park
A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting at a park in Brampton last week that left a man injured.
Montreal
-
No charges for Montreal imam who delivered speech at pro-Palestinian rally
Quebec's Crown prosecution office said it will not lay charges against a Montreal imam following comments he made at a pro-Palestinian rally last fall.
-
-
WATCH: Two baby falcons emerge from shells at the Universite de Montreal
Two falcons hatched from the University of Montreal's nest on Thursday, while a nest in Kahnawake, Que. welcomed four eggs that were in a precarious location due to construction near Trois-Rivieres.
Atlantic
-
'We're rich!': New Glasgow, N.S., couple wins big in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Nova Scotia couple is $5 million richer after winning the latest Atlantic Lottery 6/49 draw.
-
Transport truck drives off overpass in Lower Sackville, N.S., landing on highway below
A section of Highway 102 is closed Thursday evening after a transport truck drove off an overpass.
-
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of admitted serial killer testifies about violent and sexually abusive relationship
Jeremy Skibicki’s ex-wife was called as a Crown witness in the 37-year-old accused’s quadruple homicide trial in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.
-
Winnipeg man charged with luring and sexually assaulting two teens
A Winnipeg man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting two female teens in separate instances.
-
‘A devastating impact’: Millions in funding to equip Manitoba for wildfire seasons to come
Tens of millions of dollars will flow to Manitoba through a federal partnership to better equip the province for wildfire seasons to come, as an out-of-control blaze rages in the north.
Calgary
-
'Wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome': Alberta couple killed in highway crash remembered
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
-
Canadian family warns of the dangers of wildfire smoke after losing son
The family of a nine-year-old boy who died last summer is urging Canadians to be more mindful of the harmful effects of wildfire smoke.
-
UCP removes COVID-19 vaccine child-death references, takes over tickets sales to controversial event
A website that was selling tickets to a controversial Alberta UCP town hall has dropped the event.
Edmonton
-
Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
-
Oilers to start Pickard in Game 5 vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers are sticking with goaltender Calvin Pickard in Game 5.
-
Wildfire near Fort McMurray only one burning out of control in Alberta: province
The MWF-017 wildfire burning southwest of Fort McMurray is the only wildfire classified as out of control in Alberta, provincials announced in an update on Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
'Implausible': B.C. judge rejects man's claim that indecent exposure was accidental
A judge has rejected a B.C. man's claim that his genitals "accidentally" fell out of his shorts – twice – at a Surrey mall, finding him guilty of indecent exposure.
-
B.C. brewery's tattoo-for-beer promotion falls flat, no lager happening
The government has shut down a B.C. brewery's promotion that would have seen 12 people receive a year's supply of free beer for tattooing the company's logo on their body.
-
Man who attacked SkyTrain attendant sentenced to 10 years in prison
A man who attacked a SkyTrain attendant in 2021 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, transit police say.