Police trying to identify person in relation to break-and-enter
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 10:20PM EST
Police are looking to speak to this person in connection to a break-and-enter (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking to identify and speak to a person in relation to a break-and-enter in Wilmot Township.
They released photos of the person on Friday, saying the incident happened at a business on Hamilton Road on Nov. 28.
According to police, the owner saw someone inside the business and loading properly into a van.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.