Police trying to identify man accused of filming inside Halton Hills changeroom

The Halton Regional Police Service is hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted for voyeurism.

The alleged incident happened at the Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills back on April 29.

Police say a female was in a changeroom inside the Calvin Klein store, when a “male suspect used his cellphone to record the victim by raising his hand over the door.”

They added that the victim saw the man as she was exiting the changeroom and he immediately left the store with two other males.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s, approximately 5’8 with an average build and dark-coloured eyes. He was seen wearing a black or dark grey baseball cap, a black and white windbreaker jacket with triangles on it, and dark-coloured sweatpants.

Police also released an image of the man in the hopes that someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.