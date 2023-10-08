Police trying to identify male in connection to Kitchener sexual assault

Waterloo regional police have released a photo of a male they say they’re trying to identify in connection with a sexual assault earlier this month.

Police say a female was sexually assaulted on Oct. 4 around 9:30 p.m. in the Ottawa Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road area of Kitchener.

According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries from the assault.

Anyone with information about the incident or the male in the photo is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8353.