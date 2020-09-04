KITCHENER -- Regional police have announced that they will provide an update on the investigation into the homicide of Irshad Sabriye.

The update is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Sabriye, 20, was found dead on the Highway 7/8 on-ramp from Courtland Avenue in Kitchener on Nov. 26, 2019.

Officials returned to the area in August, canvassing the Vanier Drive neighbourhood for witnesses before returning to 37 Vanier Dr. with a number of search warrants.

They said at the time that information gathered during the homicide investigation led them there, where they searched and found suspected cocaine and prescription pills.

A man who police did not identify was charged with trafficking a controlled substance. Police also said they anticipated additional arrests and charges as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with additional information regarding Sabriye's death is asked to contact police.