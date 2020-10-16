KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service will provide an update into the 2018 shooting death of Isaiah Macnab this morning.

Macnab was gunned down in Kitchener in broad daylight back more than two years ago on Sept. 20.

Back in September, on the two-year anniversary of his death, police said they believed there were several people in the community who may have had information that could help solve the homicide.

"If you're choosing silence, you're choosing the side of the murderers," said Kelly Macnab, Isaiah's mother, at the time.

A year earlier, police had released video showing the moments before the fatal shooting.

On Friday, Police Chief Bryan Larkin will be joined by some of Macnab's family members to provide an update on their investigation.

The media conference is scheduled to go ahead at 11 a.m.