KITCHENER -- Niagara regional police say they're searching Lake Erie for a Waterloo man who is presumed drowned.

Emergency services were called to the area of Sherkston Beach in Port Colborne around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a possible drowning.

Port Colborne officers were told that six people -- two men and four children under the age of 13 -- were in the water and became distressed in five to six foot waves.

Three civilians went into the water to help the swimmers. One man and the children were pulled from the water and the man was taken to a local hospital for assessment.

Lifeguards tried to rescue the second man who wasn't able to return to shore. Lifeguards and other witnesses said they lost sight of man in the water.

Police said the missing man is in his 30s and from Waterloo. He's presumed drowned and foul play isn't suspected.

The Marine Unit brought a boat to the scene to help with the search on Thursday, but they had to suspend the search around 3:50 p.m. as weather conditions worsened.

Police said they plan to return to Lake Erie for a recovery mission on Friday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.