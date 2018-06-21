

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police held a seminar to talk about preventing and dealing with hate crimes.

The meeting is part of the investigative hate crime and extremism team, a network of 15 police services in Ontario which provides specialized support in dealing with these types of investigations.

Residents, business owners, and police officers discussed ways to identify hate crimes as well as various prevention strategies.

Police say homeowners should clear shrubs and trees from around their property and ensure a clear view to the street. They also suggest businesses install security cameras for added safety.

Police were seeking feedback from anyone who attended the seminar on the best ways to deal with hate crimes.