    • Police tactical team spotted at Cambridge, Ont. magic mushroom shop

    Waterloo regional police at the FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police at the FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police were seen carrying bags out of a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. Tuesday.

    The FunGuyz store, located in the Preston neighbourhood, opened last month.

    A witness, who lives nearby, told CTV News they saw officers carrying sealed bags out of the shop.

    Loud bangs were also heard coming from inside the building.

    That was followed by tactical officers who left the store carrying a sledgehammer and electric saw.

    More to come…

    Waterloo regional police coming out of the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

