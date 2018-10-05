

CTV Kitchener





A standoff began on Woolwich Street in Breslau on Friday.

Police said they were trying to make contact with someone inside the home.

The street was completely closed off from Victoria Street to the train tracks.

Officers were seen with their guns drawn, and an armoured vehicle was on scene.

“They were telling us we had to go, we either had to go in the house or leave,” said Chris Martin, a neighbour.

Police asked the public to stay back.

Breslau Public School was placed on a hold and secure during this time.

It is not clear whether the two incidents were linked.

Emergency medical services were on standby as well.