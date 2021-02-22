KITCHENER -- Regional police reportedly stopped three drivers for going more than 50 km/hour over the speed limit on Saturday.

In a social media post, officials reported that three drivers were charged.

Officers allegedly saw one driver going 108 km/hour in a 50 zone.

Another was reportedly seen going more than double the posted 60 km/hour limit.

A third driver was stopped for allegedly going 115 km/hour in a 60 zone.

Officials said that all three were facing stunt-driving charges as a result.

Great work by @WRPS_Traffic this past Saturday night.



Three drivers are now facing stunt driving charges.



Driver's alleged to have been travelling:

-108 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

-122 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

-115 km/h in a 60 km/h zone



Road safety is everyone's responsibility. pic.twitter.com/5EOUy3S2w6 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 22, 2021

In a separate press release, police also reported that they stopped a fourth driver for driving too quickly in Kitchener.

In that case, officers were doing speed enforcement on Fischer-Hallman Road when they reportedly saw a vehicle going 109 km/hour. The posted limit is 60 km/hour.

They stopped the car and saw that no one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt. Officers also found a passenger in the trunk.

A 22-year-old Kitchener woman was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, stunt driving and speeding. She also had her licence suspended for three days for having a blood-alcohol concentration in the "warning" range.

The vehicle in that case was impounded.

She's due in court at the end of March to answer the charges.