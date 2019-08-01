

Waterloo Regional Police are still on scene Thursday investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Cambridge plaza Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Kyle Parthe, a 20-year-old man from Cambridge.

Police say it happened at the Woodland Park Plaza in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway.

Investigators believe two groups of males, in two separate vehicles, were involved in an altercation at the plaza around 7:40 p.m.

As a result, one man was shot.

"It was a shock. You don't really think of anything like that happening here because it never does," says Jason Allen, who works in the plaza.

There are two suspects, according to police.

One is described as a black male, with black hair, no facial hair and a puffy face.

A second suspect is described as a black male, 25 to 30 years old and was wearing glasses.

Police say both men fled the area in a dark coloured car.

A Food Basics at the plaza has since reopened after it closed for part of the investigation.

The victim's car was involved in a crash with two other uninvolved vehicles inside the parking lot, according to police.

Officials did not say if the crash happened before or after the man was shot.

Police are still looking at the motive and what may have caused the altercation.

An earlier version of this story stated that it was the 15th shooting in Cambridge this year. It was actually the 15th shooting in the region.