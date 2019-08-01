

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are still on scene Thursday morning investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Cambridge plaza Wednesday night.

Police say it happened at the Woodland Park Plaza in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Jamison Parkway.

Food Basics has since reopened after it closed for part of the investigation.

There was also a multi-vehicle crash inside the parking lot, but police could not confirm if the two incidents were related.

"At this time I just know that we were called to the area for a shooting incident," says WRPS Cst. Ashley Dietrich.

This is the 15th shooting incident in Cambridge this year.