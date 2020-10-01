Advertisement
Police still looking to identify motorcyclist who may have left fatal crash
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 5:33PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 1, 2020 6:17PM EDT
Police respond to a crash on Fairway Road on Sept. 23, 2020 (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're still trying to identify a motorcyclist who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash on Fairway Road South on Sept. 23.
Police said two motorcyclists were travelling on the road when the collision occurred. One driver, a 24-year-old Kitchener man, was killed at the scene. The other motorcyclist left before officers arrived.
Police are asking for the public's help to track that person down.
They are also asking anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision to contact them.