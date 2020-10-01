KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're still trying to identify a motorcyclist who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash on Fairway Road South on Sept. 23.

Police said two motorcyclists were travelling on the road when the collision occurred. One driver, a 24-year-old Kitchener man, was killed at the scene. The other motorcyclist left before officers arrived.

Continuing to investigate a fatal collision that occurred on September 23, 2020. Seeking the public's assistance in identifying the motorcyclist in the attached photos. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with information. More: https://t.co/FaINOn5Yvh. pic.twitter.com/zUKDKl2adU — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 1, 2020

Police are asking for the public's help to track that person down.

They are also asking anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision to contact them.