

CTV Kitchener





One week after a body was discovered in a Kitchener park police are still looking for answers.

Waterloo Regional Police say hikers discovered a dead body around noon July 26.

Police say the body, belonging to a woman, was found at Steckle Woods Park at Homer Waterson Boulevard and Bleams Road.

The body was sent to Hamilton for on autopsy July 27, but the results are still unknown.

Police say the body is believed to have been there for some time and note as a result the autopsy could take a while.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death to determine if it is suspicious.